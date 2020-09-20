Authorities search for 2 missing teenagers in Cumberland County

Tennessee

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for two missing teenagers in Cumberland County, Tennessee, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said both 16-year-old Kane Meeks and 17-year-old William Domingo Piaz are missing.

Meeks was last seen at his home on September 18, wearing a white T-shirt, black sweat pants and white shoes.

Missing Cumberland County teenager, Kane Meeks. Courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

The parents of Paiz came home to find him and his clothes missing from his residence in Fairfield Glade.

Missing Cumberland County teenager, William Domingo Paiz. Courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information about either teen, call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss