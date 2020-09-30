Authorities investigating after bear found consuming human body near Jellico

JELLICO, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating after a bear was found consuming a human body in Campbell County.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to check on a person in the Duff community near Jellico just before midnight Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA says deputies located a bear and a deceased person in a wooded area behind a residence.

“It appeared that the bear, which left upon the officer’s arrival, had scavenged the body,” TWRA said in a news release. “A TWRA wildlife officer was notified about the incident this morning and a bear trap has been set in the area of the incident.”

The body has been taken for an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation by TWRA, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.