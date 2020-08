Photo: Tennessee Department of Health via Twitter

(WJHL) — August marks National Immunization Awareness Month, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

According to TDH, vaccines work with the body’s immune system to develop protection against diseases.

Vaccines are always tested before they are licensed to ensure they’re safe to use.

