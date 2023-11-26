NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a significant milestone those in the work force look forward to after years of labor — retirement.

Coventry Direct, a life insurance settlement company, recently conducted a survey to find out when the average American would like to retire and how much they will need to do so comfortably.

For the survey, Coventry Direct asked over 2,000 Americans of all ages when they want to retire, when they think they’ll retire, and when people should retire.

The results revealed that some aspiring retirees expect to reach their golden years quicker than others. In Nevada, for instance, individuals aspire to retire as soon as possible with 57.7 being the average ideal age. Meanwhile, those in Connecticut expect to leave the workforce at little later, as 63.6 years old was the average age.

America’s ideal retirement age was 59.4 years, according to the survey. The Volunteer State didn’t stray too far from that number with most Tennesseans wanting to retire at 59.9 years.

However, the data indicates that many Tennesseans think they will have to retire at around average 66.8 years due to factors which include financial readiness, personal goals, and regional influences.

The survey also examined the suggested savings that workers need to retire comfortably in every state.

According to Coventry Direct, the average amount of savings Americans need to retire is $758,847. The amount in Tennessee was nearly $190,000 less than the national average — with $573,146 being the suggested number.

The suggested amount in Tennessee was no match to Oregon’s, as workers in the Beaver State are recommended to save at least $1,062,020 before enjoying a life of leisure.

To see the entire survey, click here.