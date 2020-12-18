As vaccine distribution begins, Gov. Lee urges the public to continue COVID-19 precautions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Thursday, vaccinations began for frontline workers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, Tennessee is receiving 56,500 doses of Pfizer vaccines.

Piercey said these vaccines will be distributed across 28 sites to serve 74 hospitals in Tennessee.

If the Moderna vaccine is approved, 115,000 more doses are expected to be shipped to health departments next week.

Gov. Bill Lee spoke in a press conference at Vanderbilt today about what the vaccination distribution will mean to Tennesseans.

“We celebrate what is a historic moment and a turning point in this pandemic, but my message today starts with saying that we can not look past the sobering reality of what we’re facing here in Tennessee,” Lee said.

Lee urged Tennesseans to continue taking precautions seriously over the holiday season in order to curb the spread of the virus.