Anti-transgender bill advances as lawmakers return to work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers marked their return to their legislative offices by advancing an anti-transgender proposal after abruptly recessing three months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The GOP-dominated Statehouse scrambled in March to approve a newly designed 2020-21 fiscal year budget back when the virus outbreak was just emerging in Tennessee — leaving hundreds of bills in limbo — but promised to formally return on June 1.

House members, however, decided to gather this week and hold legislative committee meetings on a wide variety of bills.

This included advancing a proposal dictating that Tennessee elementary and high school students could only play sports based on their birth certificate’s sex identification.