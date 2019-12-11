Animal Planet star building treehouses you can rent in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Animal Planet television star is creating treehouses that are coming to Gatlinburg.

Pete Nelson is the star of Treehouse Masters, a hit television series on Animal Planet.

Nelson has designed and built hundreds of treehouses across the country.

Now, some of his designs are coming to Gatlinburg at the Norton Creek Resort.

Owner and Developer, Joseph Ayres tells News 2 that there will be eight different treehouse designs available to rent.

Officials are excited about the project and say they’ve gotten great feedback so far.

Construction started in June, and crews say they will be completed by March of 2020.

Other developments Ayres has been a part of include: WindRiver Lakefront & Golf Community & Norton Creek Resort

