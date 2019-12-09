Ancient Lore Village resort won’t be built in South Knoxville, officials confirm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ancient Lore Village officials confirmed Monday that the 40-acre, multi-million dollar proposed resort will not be built in South Knoxville.

Officials said Monday, Dec. 9 via press release that the world’s first “Story Resort,” will not be built in South Knoxville after, “amenities were added to the resort that were well beyond the scope of what was originally planned for the company’s property in South Knoxville.”

RELATED: $40 million resort coming to South Knoxville in 2020

Ancient Lore Village CEO Matthew Cross says the resort will be built elsewhere but says the existing South Knoxville property and structures will remain an attraction.

“The South Knoxville property is and will remain an Ancient Lore Village property,” said Matthew Cross, CEO of Ancient Lore Village. “It has one of our dwellings there and the property will be used as an Ancient Lore Village location, but it will not be one of our full-scale resorts.” According to Cross, Ancient Lore Village will work with local government entities and its South Knoxville neighbors to develop a quaint Ancient Lore Village concept for the company’s South Knoxville property.

RELATED: Ancient Lore Village announces $74 million investment in resort, names management team

In January, organizers announced a 40-acre fantasy resort coming to South Knoxville set to open 2020 based on Boyd Hollow Resorts’ CEO Tom Boyd’s book, The Bobbins – Outcast to the Inner Earth. Officials later announced they would invest $74 million in the resort after an original announcement of $40 million.

Officials say the proposed resort will also no longer be based on Tom Boyd’s fantasy novel. “Rather than basing the resort’s theme on a specific book or story, Ancient Lore Village is now focused on those who visit the resort,” Monday’s release said.

RELATED: Ancient Lore Village prototype lodging fails inspection

After a positive reception last month at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Conference in Orlando, Cross says several locations are bidding to be Ancient Lore Village’s first location.

“Because of the excitement surrounding Ancient Lore Village, we are currently exploring opportunities in Tennessee and at least three other states for our first Ancient Lore Village resort,” Cross said. “While the South Knoxville plan changed, the Ancient Lore Village concept has been overwhelmingly well-received, and we now have multiple locations bidding for our first location.”