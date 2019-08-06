Ancient Lore Village prototype lodging fails inspection

A planned, multi-million dollar South Knoxville fantasy resort is facing a setback.

Knox County officials announced Monday that two prototype lodging buildings at Ancient Lore Village failed inspection for not meeting building codes and energy standards, specifically for wall insulation, energy efficiency of windows and the attic. The resort broke ground on the prototypes back in April.

Ancient Lore Village was announced in January and is based around a fantasy novel ‘The Bobbins – Outcast to Inner Earth’ by Tom Boyd.

The 40-acre resort said to feature more than 150-period homes and treehouses, a restaurant, a 500-person event center and a 1,000 seat outdoor amphitheater.

Ancient Lore Village has announced they would invest $74 million in the resort last month. A grand opening is planned for early 2021.