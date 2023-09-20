NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The gender pay gap persists for women in the workforce nationwide, including in Tennessee.

According to Census Bureau data released last week and analyzed by the National Partnership for Women and Families, the wage gap is highest in Utah where women are paid 60 cents for every dollar paid to men. The gap amounts to about 13 cents in Washington, DC, 15 cents in Vermont, 26 cents in Kentucky, and 27 cents here in Tennessee.

While the Volunteer State sits about the halfway mark compared to other states, the challenges leading to this pay gap are similar nationwide.

“We really wanted to quantify that we see Tennessee kind of comes out in the middle of the pack with 27 cents on the dollar for women. But there are a lot of factors that are similar for that women are facing across the country,” said Economist Anwesha Majundar. “We have occupational segregation that’s sorting women into jobs that are lower paid, have lower quality. We also have the effects of racism and sexism.”

According to their analysis of Census data, women were typically paid just 78 cents for every dollar paid to a man in 2022 – totaling a difference of $11,450 over the course of the year.