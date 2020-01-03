Anakeesta theme park to add 360-degree observation tower, family area, dining options

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The mountain theme park Anakeesta has announced plans to expand in time for the upcoming summer.

Anakeesta announced the park will be closed from Monday through Thursday during the months of January and February as crews work to expand the park in time for Summer 2020.

The park plans to add a 360-degree observation tower, a new restaurant, new restroom facilities, an interactive family area in addition to expanding the existing Vista Garden.

The 55-foot observation tower will offer 360-degree views of the mountains with Anakeesta’s website claiming Kentucky will be visible from the tower on a clear day.

A new family interactive area will feature wading streams and a cascading waterfall with additional seating where guests will be able to listen to live music around a fire pit.

Dining will be expanded with the new Smokehouse BBQ & Brewhouse, a restaurant with both indoor and outdoor seating and a capacity of over 200.

