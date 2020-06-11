Anakeesta opens new treehouse adventure course above Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new attraction at a Gatlinburg theme park will let visitors see the area from a new treetop view.

According to a release from Anakeesta, the TreeVenture is a treehouse adventure course with an multiple features to keep guests entertained.

There are three multi-level treehouses, platforms, hanging logs, nets and ropes that will be open for exploring.

Guests can also try out a winding slide, hanging stairs and a look-out platform.

TreeVenture is included in the general admission price for Anakeesta.

“Treehouses capture everyone’s imagination, and nestled in the trees at the top of a mountain, TreeVenture encompasses the whimsical feel you find throughout Anakeesta,” Anakeesta Partner and ClimbWorks Owner Nick Thompson said. “TreeVenture offers a family-friendly adventure for all ages. Each treehouse entrance features a different level of difficulty, so you pick your path and create your own adventure.”

In July, Anakeesta hopes to open a 360-degree observation tower at the park.

