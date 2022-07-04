MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is home to more than 50 state parks each steeped in a rich history. One of those parks has historical significance not only for our state but also North America.

Dunbar Cave State Park has the oldest known cave art on the continent, said Jan Simek, who a Distinguished Professor of Anthropology at the University of Tennessee.

The eight-mile long cave is located in Clarksville, Tennessee. Dunbar Cave is the focal point of the 144-acre state park.

Simek and his team uncovered hundreds of images of prehistoric Native American cave art. Archaeological excavations have revealed its history dates back at least 10,000 years.

Tennessee Cave Art (Photo Courtesy: Alan Cressler)

Dunbar Cave State Park Sign

Dunbar Cave Jazz Project performance Summer of 2019 (WKRN photo)

Dunbar Cave Rockodile (WKRN photo)

Dunbar Cave pool (WKRN photo)



Dunbar Cave hornets nest (WKRN photo)

Dunbar Cave, Cave Art (WKRN photo)

You can see the discovery for yourself with a guided tour. Click on this link for information.

In addition to the cave, Dunbar Cave State Park also has many other sights to see along its beautiful trails.