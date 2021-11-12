AMBER Alert issued for Robertson County 17-year-old

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a Middle Tennessee teenager.

The TBI says 17-year-old Faith Threet may be with 44-year-old Kevin Dennis Pitt in the area of Adairville, Kentucky. She is missing from Robertson County, which is located north of Nashville along the Kentucky border.

Threet is 5-foot-2, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. The TBI says she has a known medical condition. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black mud boots.

Pitt is 5-foot-7, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Pitt is wanted for failure to appear on multiple charges, according to the TBI.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Threet or Pitt is asked to contact the Roberston County Sheriff’s Office at 615-382-6600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.