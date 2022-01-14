AMBER Alert issued for missing Tellico Plains 6-year-old

TELLICO SPRINGS, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing child out of Monroe County.

Authorities are trying to find 6-year-old Elijah Kensinger, who is missing from Tellico Plains.

Kensinger is 4-feet tall, weighs 55 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a grey hooded jacket with a red zipper, and orange and black sneakers.

According to the TBI, Kensinger went to play in the woods near his home in the area of New Highway 68 in Tellico Plains and has not been seen since.

Anyone who spots Kensinger is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 423-442-1212 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.