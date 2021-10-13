AMBER Alert issued for Chattanooga infant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an infant from Chattanooga.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two-week-old Browen Conner may be with his non-custodial mother, Coti Conner.

Browen was last seen wearing an orange onesie and has brown hair and blue eyes. Coti is 5’5″, weighs about 145 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

The TBI says they may be traveling in a 2002 black Ford Escape with Tennessee tag 1M1-8H8.

#TNAMBERAlert: Coti Conner is 30, stands 5’5”, and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.



She may be driving a 2002 black Ford Escape, with Tennessee tag 1M1-8H6.



Spot the baby, the mother, or the car? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/EpL0KgGXTA — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 13, 2021

Coti Conner is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping in connection to Browen’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.