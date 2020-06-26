AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old girl ‘forcibly taken’ from Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert early Friday morning for a nine-month-old girl who investigators said was “forcibly taken” from Lawrenceburg.

According to investigators, Braelee Rayne Trapp was taken Thursday night around 7 p.m. by Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr., 44. The TBI said the two were believed to be traveling in a black Chevrolet Equinox with Arkansas license plate 430-Y2K.

Braelee has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs approximately 18 pounds. She was last seen wearing a diaper.

Lanier is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark navy pants and a dark gray shirt with “Buckmaster” written on it and gray shoes. Lanier is wanted for aggravated kidnapping.

According to TBI, Braelee’s family knows Lanier, though their connection to him remains unclear.

#TNAMBERAlert: We are working to develop details on the suspect, 40-year-old Tony Lanier, Sr.



The suspect was known to the family, so this does not appear to be a stranger abduction case.



His exact connection, however, at this time, remains unclear. pic.twitter.com/JQzKMhCyXT — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 26, 2020

Anyone who spots the two is urged to call 91, 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 931-762-0450 immediately.