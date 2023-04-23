TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An AMBER Alert for a missing 5-month-old from Trousdale County has been canceled after she was found safe Sunday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 5-month-old Avah Richmond at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 23. Then, just after 7:30 a.m., officials reported that Avah was found safe in Trousdale County.

The TBI said Avah was last seen on Saturday, April 22 in Hartsville and was believed to be with 42-year-old Ryan Allen Richmond.

Avah was found safe in Trousdale County and Ryan was was taken into custody without incident.

Ryan Allan Richmond (Source: TBI)

According to Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell, the incident began as a domestic dispute late Saturday night when Ryan reportedly did not want to give Avah back to her mother.

Russell said Ryan allegedly ran over the mother with a vehicle and the mother was reported dead. Officials said the mother and father lived separately.

It remains unknown what charges Ryan is facing at this time. Officials said an investigation remains underway into the entire incident.

No other information was immediately released.