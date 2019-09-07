Breaking News
Amber Alert: 11 and 10-year-old missing out of Clarksville, Tenn. per TBI

Tennessee

by: WATE

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – TBI has issued an Amber Alert for a brother and sister who are missing from Clarksville on September 5.

11-year-old Traveon Thompson and 10-year-old Le’Asia Thompson were last seen at their residence in Clarksville.

Traveon is biracial with brown hair and eyes, 4-foot-5 and 75 lbs. Le’Asia is biracial with brown hair and eyes, 4-foot-2 and 55 lbs.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have any information or seen either of the two.

