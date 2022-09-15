(WJHL) — Alzheimer’s Tennessee 500 Statewide Race to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory will launch from Memphis on Tuesday, Sept. 20, stopping at 12 Walmart locations as the initiative makes its way to Bristol.

The 500-mile journey aims to raise awareness about Silver Alerts and save lives. According to a news release, six out of 10 people living with dementia wander, and many Tennesseans have been located safely thanks to the Silver Alert Law that went into effect last year.

Each regional pit stop will feature food, fun, entertainment and up to $5,500 in prizes. Most importantly, the news release stated, there will also be information and resources available to help participants prepare and respond when a loved one with memory loss gets lost.

The Silver Alert Kits will include “lifesaving information and tools to help rescuers find missing loved ones.”

“Silver Alerts are lifesaving and especially critical to the safety of our Tennessee seniors if all of us are aware of who is in need of our help to find their way home safely,” Janice Wade-Whitehead, Alzheimer’s Tennessee CEO and President said in a news release. “And with Walmart’s help, we are working to make sure families in our communities are prepared for these emergency situations before they happen. It is the worst thing in the world to realize you do not know where your loved one is, but if you have key information ready in a completed Silver Alert Kit, you can immediately help law enforcement officers start searching.”

Pit stops will include Walmart just outside Memphis, Jackson, Dickson, Murfreesboro, Cookeville, Tullahoma, Ooltewah, Knoxville, Alcoa, Morristown, Greeneville and Bristol.

“So many of us at Walmart have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease,” Boyce Smith, Walmart Pickup Market eCommerce Manager, said in a news release. “Whether our own families are struggling with memory loss – or our customers and their families, we think it’s important to do what we can to show our support. Alzheimer’s Tennessee is a great resource for our state, and we are just proud to be able to give back.”

The tour will be at the Greeneville Walmart located at 3755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway on Friday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. That same day, it will be at the Bristol Walmart at 220 Century Blvd from noon through 3 p.m.

