Alert issued for missing mother, son in Dickson County

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a mother and son who have been missing for nearly two weeks.

Deputies said Casey L. Reynolds and her son, Evan, reportedly left their home in Charlotte, TN voluntarily approximately two weeks ago.

Investigators said they left in her 2001 yellow Nissan Frontier pickup with Tennessee tag 7P70K3. They are believed to be with 36-year-old Jack Filyaw.

Police said Filyaw is from South Carolina but has recently been living in the Nashville area.

Reynolds’ family has not been able to contact her and are concerned about her safety.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 615-789-4130 or Dispatch 615-446-8041.