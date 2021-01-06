Alabama sexual assault suspect on the run may be headed to Tennessee, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man considered armed and dangerous who fled from sexual assault charges in Alabama has ties to Tennessee and could be headed to the state, police said.

Todd Overstreet, 50, is on the run and considered armed and dangerous by police after he allegedly broke into a Mobile, Alabama home and sexually assaulted a woman on Christmas Day. Overstreet is wanted on multiple criminal charges, including sexual abuse and burglary.

Overstreet is described as a white male standing 5’5″, weighing approximately 200 lbs with green eyes.

Investigators have determined Overstreet has ties to Tennessee, Florida and Mississippi and may be headed to one of these states.

Overstreet is also suspected of stealing a black 2017 Ford F-150 4×4 with Indiana tag #CBP268 from Daphne, Alabama.

Anyone with information on where Overstreet can be located is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.