Airbnb searches for hosts for Open Homes program

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Airbnb is asking for hosts for their Open Homes – Disaster Relief program to help those affected by the flooding in Tennessee and surrounding states.

The program is designed to “offer free, temporary housing to people who need a place to call home,” according to its website.

Right now, Airbnb has 13 hosts signed up to help with the program, but they are asking for more.

The 13 hosts will open up there home to people who are displaced from March 1st through March 25.

If you are an Airbnb host and would like to help out, visit Airbnb’s website.