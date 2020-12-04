Airbnb announces new restrictions in Nashville ahead of New Year’s Eve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Airbnb has launched an anti-party initiative in Nashville to help prevent unauthorized house parties and large gatherings over New Year’s Eve.

The plan marks the latest of several changes the company has made to their platform amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know these things can happen on any random weekend, any night,” said Ben Breit, a spokesperson for Airbnb. “Perhaps anytime we’re looking at a riskier holiday where house parties are part of the tradition, I think there is no question we felt it was the right thing to do and the prudent thing to do to initiate these initial protections.”

Guests who have a history of negative reviews are prohibited from booking a one-night reservation on Dec. 31. However, guests with a history of positive reviews will not be subject to this restriction.

The company will not cancel any one-night reservations that have already been booked. Data has shown that bookings made this early rarely lead to unauthorized parties.

“Putting these restrictions in place is one thing and I think we are going to have to remain very vigilant and closely monitoring any reservations that may be occurring and work to shut them down,” Breit said.

More than 100 Airbnb listings across Music City were either suspended or removed from the platform in November. The company says this is due to violating policies on parties or events. The locations of the Airbnbs were not released due to privacy issues.

Airbnb previously issued global ban on house parties at its listings ahead of Halloween, which the company said would remain in effect “until further notice.”