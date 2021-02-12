After Gov. Lee blasts trans athletes, Senate GOP tepid on ban

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in War Memorial Auditorium, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Senate GOP leaders are offering tepid support of legislation that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girl’s sports.

Republican Senate Speaker Randy McNally told reporters Thursday that lawmakers need to “adequately review” the issue in committee.

McNally added that if there’s no problem with transgender athletes participating in public schools, then the General Assembly likely doesn’t need to address it.

The comments add some uncertainty to the bill’s prospects one day after Republican Gov. Bill Lee entered the debate, saying transgender athletes would “destroy women’s sports.”