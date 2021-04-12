Activist who opposed mosque confirmed to Tennessee textbook panel

People walk across the quiet Legislative Plaza in front of the State Capitol Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An activist known for fighting against the establishment of a Tennessee mosque a decade ago has drawn state lawmakers’ approval to serve on a commission that recommends textbooks and instructional materials for K-12 schools.

The Tennessee House voted Monday to confirm Laurie Cardoza-Moore to the post on the state’s Textbook and Instructional Materials Quality Commission, following a similar Senate vote last week.

Cardoza-Moore has stuck by her words in 2010 that a mosque being built in Murfreesboro was a terrorist training camp.

Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton made the nomination. He said Cardoza-Moore is tasked with reviewing math and language arts materials, saying the complaints lie outside her duties.