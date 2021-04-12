Activist who opposed mosque confirmed to Tennessee textbook panel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An activist known for fighting against the establishment of a Tennessee mosque a decade ago has drawn state lawmakers’ approval to serve on a commission that recommends textbooks and instructional materials for K-12 schools.

The Tennessee House voted Monday to confirm Laurie Cardoza-Moore to the post on the state’s Textbook and Instructional Materials Quality Commission, following a similar Senate vote last week.

Cardoza-Moore has stuck by her words in 2010 that a mosque being built in Murfreesboro was a terrorist training camp.

Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton made the nomination. He said Cardoza-Moore is tasked with reviewing math and language arts materials, saying the complaints lie outside her duties.

