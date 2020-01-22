Breaking News
ACLU urges Lee not to sign anti-LGBT adoption bill

Tennessee

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2020, file photo, Gov. Bill Lee, R-Tenn., walks on the turf before a NFL divisional playoff football game in Baltimore. The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on Tuesday sent a letter to Gov. Lee urging him not to sign the controversial adoption funding legislation currently awaiting his signature. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A civil rights group is raising questions about the legality of a proposal that would assure continued taxpayer funding of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if they exclude LGBT families and others based on religious beliefs.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on Tuesday sent a letter to Gov. Bill Lee urging him not to sign the legislation currently awaiting his signature.

Lee, a Republican, promised to sign the bill because he says he believed protecting the religious liberty is very important.

