Absentee voting surpasses expectations for upcoming primary election in Davidson County, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davidson County, Tennessee has received more than 33,000 requests for absentee ballots for the upcoming primary election on August 6.

The pandemic has created a different dynamic for election officials as mail-in votes are becoming the more popular option than in previous years. Nashville Elections Administrator Jeff Roberts says requests for the August 2016 primary were around 1,700.

As of Friday night Roberts said 21,000 were received, but cannot be counted until Thursday morning. Roberts said the increase in absentee ballots has been challenging to process each request.

“We are going to try to make every effort to have the numbers by Thursday. We’re in uncharted waters,” Roberts said. “We’ve never done this before so we’re really trying to think about how we’re even going to pull this off and get numbers out on Thursday.”

Roberts said if absentee ballots are not received by Thursday, they will not be counted. All absentee ballots were mailed out by Friday so it’s important to get them filled out and returned quickly.

If you’re going to cast votes in-person on August 6 you will not be required to wear a mask, but it is strongly encouraged. Roberts said the voting process is touchless this year.

To find out where the closest polling location is, you can visit the election commission website. Roberts said while lines may look longer this year, it’s only due to social distancing capacity restrictions within the polling places.