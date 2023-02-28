NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Republican efforts to add exemptions to Tennessee’s abortion ban are now held up in a Senate committee, but one bill to restrict funding out-of-state abortions did make it through.

Meanwhile, Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday voted down two Democratic abortion bills, one on contraceptives and another to completely roll back the ban.

Tennessee’s abortion ban contains no exemptions, including for rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother. It only has an “affirmative defense,” which means a doctor who performs an abortion to save a mother’s life could still be charged with a felony and would have to prove in court that the abortion was medically necessary.

A total of six abortion-related bills were on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s agenda for Tuesday afternoon:

Senate Bill 745

The committee deferred action on Senate Bill 745 by Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) to March 14.

The bill would replace the “affirmative defense” with explicit exemptions for abortions to protect the life of the mother. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has reportedly “signed off” on the bill’s language after expressing concerns about the legality of the state’s current abortion ban, according to the Associated Press.

Briggs told News Channel 11 the bill was rolled two weeks because several committee members asked for more time to study it.

The legislation is supported by the Tennessee Medical Association but opposed by the anti-abortion group Tennessee Right to Life.

During a House subcommittee meeting two weeks ago, Tennessee Right to Life lobbyist Will Brewer threatened lawmakers that voting for the bill would result in a negative “score” from the organization’s political action committee. Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton accused Brewer of trying to intimidate committee members.

The House subcommittee still approved the bill and referred it to the House Health Committee, which took no action on the bill last week. However, the committee is scheduled to take up the bill on Wednesday as the Senate bill remains on hold.

Senate Bill 857

Senate Bill 857 by Sen. Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) would add exemptions for rape or incest.

During Tuesday’s committee meeting, Haile requested the bill be sent to the general subcommittee. The future of the bill is uncertain.

Senate Bill 983

Another Republican bill, Senate Bill 983, would only criminalize “elective abortions.” It would exempt abortions necessary to prevent the death of or serious injury to the mother.

Action on the legislation, which is sponsored by Sen. Ken Yager (R-Kingston), was deferred until March 14.

Senate Bill 762

The “Fundamental Right to Reproductive Health Care Act” by Sen. London Lamar (D-Memphis) failed in a 7–2 vote along party lines.

The bill would have repealed the abortion ban and other abortion regulations.

Senate Bill 885

Senate Bill 885 by Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) also failed in the committee.

The bill would have clarified that “criminal abortion” does not include the use of contraceptives, including “hormonal birth control, intrauterine devices, or emergency contraceptives.”

Senate Bill 600

Legislation by Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) to prohibit local governments from using funds to assist someone in getting an abortion out-of-state passed the committee in a party-line 7–2 vote.