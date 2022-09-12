A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pump prices remain on the decline in Tennessee, according to AAA officials on Monday, Sept. 12.

A news release revealed that the average gas price in the state stands at $3.26 — nearly 27 cents less expensive than prices seen a month ago and 37 cents more than those seen a year ago.

“Gas prices across the state are now on a two-week streak of declines and have reached seven-month lows,” said Megan Cooper with AAA in a release. “The oil market finished flat last week, which should help to push pump prices lower this week.”

Fifty-one percent of Tennessee gas stations offer prices below $3.25, with the lowest prices at $2.98 for regular unleaded and the highest at $3.66 for regular unleaded.

Tennessee boasts the sixth least expensive gas prices in the country, according to AAA — whose national average remains at $3.71 per gallon — 54 cents more than the national average gas price this time last year.

The highest gas prices in News Channel 11’s viewing area of Northeast Tennessee are seen in Johnson County, which has an average pump price of $3.422 a gallon.

Several localities in Southwest Virginia also continue to see higher gas prices, including Wise ($3.552), Dickenson ($3.549), Buchanan ($3.517), Washington ($3.490) and Smyth ($3.485) counties.

The lowest gas prices in News Channel 11’s viewing area of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are available in Greene ($3.102), Unicoi ($3.127) and Tazewell ($3.308) counties.

A breakdown of gas price averages in all seven Northeast Tennessee counties and nine Southwest Virginia counties.

Gas price averages in Northeast Tennessee counties as of Sept. 12

Carter — $3.215

Greene —$3.102

Hawkins — $3.235

Johnson — $3.422

Sullivan — $3.211

Unicoi — $3.127

Washington — $3.199

Gas price averages in Southwest Virginia counties as of Sept. 12

Buchanan — $3.517

Dickenson — $3.549

Lee — $3.478

Russell — $3.428

Scott — $3.344

Smyth — $3.485

Tazewell — $3.308

Washington — $3.490

Wise — $3.552

More information on gas price averages is available on the Virginia interactive map and Tennessee interactive map provided by AAA.