(WJHL) — For the third week in a row, pump prices at Tennessee gas stations remain on the decline, according to a weekly report from AAA on Monday. However, gas is still 33 cents more expensive than this time last year.

“Tennessee gas prices are still declining, but at a much slower rate compared to the last two weeks, ” said Megan Cooper with AAA in a news release. “Ongoing concerns that a global recession and potential U.S. interest rate hike could stifle global fuel demand are putting downward pressure on pump prices.

“However, certain factors — like geopolitical tensions and hurricane season — still have the potential to create uncertainty in the market and cause minor fluctuations in gas prices.”

The current gas price average stands at $3.22 — nearly 24 cents less expensive than one month ago. Sixty-five percent of Tennessee gas stations offer prices below $3.25 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, with the highest 10% at a $3.56 average and the lowest at a $2.99 average.

AAA attributes the national average pump price drop to fewer drivers fueling up; this allowed prices to reach $3.67, on average, in the past week. Although that number is on the decline, Monday’s AAA report indicates that it marks the smallest weekly decline in months and “may signal that the streak of daily falling national average gas prices, approaching 100 days, is nearly finished.”

AAA reports that Tennessee has the sixth lowest gas price average in the country.

Johnson County has the highest average ($3.388) in News Channel 11’s viewing area in Tennessee, with the lowest averages found in Greene ($3.037), Unicoi ($3.064) and Carter ($3.127) counties.

Over the state line in Southwest Virginia, which has a statewide average of $3.405, the counties with the lowest gas prices include Tazewell (3.278) and Scott ($3.323) counties. Most Southwest Virginia counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area have higher-than-average pump prices.

Buchanan County gas prices are the most expensive, on average, at $3.661. Wise ($3.469) and Dickenson ($3.467) follow.

To see the entire gas price average map by state and county, click here.