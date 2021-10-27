AAA releases Tennessee holiday travel survey results

A representative for Delta Air Lines confirmed the flight landed without incident, but declined to say whether the woman was banned from future travel with the airline. (Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – AAA has released information about Tennesseean’s travel plans for the holiday season.

According to a release from AAA, over a third of Tennessee residents usually book their holiday vacations by the end of October.

Tennesseans throughout the year were warming up to the idea of traveling as the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to be winding down. When residents were asked, “do you feel comfortable traveling?” 73% of residents said yes in the third quarter of the year, however, the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has brought that number down to 59% in the fourth quarter.

This number is still much larger than the only 41% who felt comfortable traveling in the first quarter of the year and the 49% from the second quarter of the year.

According to the release, 64% of Tennesseeans who are fully or partially vaccinated believe that the vaccine will protect them from contracting the virus when traveling and 59% are confident in the vaccine’s long-term effectiveness.

The release from AAA says that a rebound in travel enthusiasm is possible later in the year due to the fact that COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward.

Due to the complexities caused by differing COVID-related restrictions and regulations in states around the country, AAA says that travelers are increasingly turning to travel advisors for help planning travel and travel insurance to protect themselves from unforeseen circumstances such as flight delays, cancellations, lost luggage, and more.

“We’ve recently seen numerous flight delays and cancellations, and even more are possible during the holidays,” said Vice President of Travel for AAA Debbie Haas.

AAA plans to release its full Thanksgiving Travel Forecast on Nov. 9

You can click here to see the full survey conducted by AAA.