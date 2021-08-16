AAA: Gas prices in Tennessee declining compared to last week

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — AAA reported Monday that gas price averages across the state have declined over the past week, falling nearly 2 cents on average.

While the prices dipped over the previous seven days, AAA said to expect price changes until Labor Day.

“Leading up to Labor Day, pump price fluctuations are likely to continue due to high crude oil prices,” said Megan Cooper with AAA. “Traditionally, gas demand typically drops considerably at the end of the summer, which brings much-needed relief at the pump to drivers in the fall and winter driving seasons.”

AAA reported Monday that the national average for gas sits at $3.187 per gallon, compared to Tennessee’s statewide average of $2.875.

Every regional Northeast Tennessee county except for Johnson and Unicoi counties is at or below the statewide average.

Carter — $2.828/gallon

Greene — $2.784/gallon

Hawkins — $2.849/gallon

Johnson — $3.125/gallon

Sullivan — $2.861/gallon

Unicoi — $2.879/gallon

Washington — $2.860/gallon

Gas prices in metropolitan areas in Tennessee include the following as of Monday, August 16: