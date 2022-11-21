NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee gas prices stay on the decline just ahead of one of the busiest traveling times of the year.

According to AAA on Monday, Tennessee drivers can expect to pay $3.20 on average — 13 cents less expensive than this time last month and 8 cents more expensive than this time last year.

“Tennesseans have a little extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving as gas prices are likely to continue falling ahead of the holiday weekend,” said Megan Cooper with AAA in a news release. “As drivers begin to prepare for their road trips this week, AAA is reminding drivers to plan ahead by making sure that their vehicle is well-maintained and up-to-date on oil changes and maintenance and that they have a fully stocked emergency kit in their vehicle.”

The expected price drop could keep Tennessee from seeing record-high pump prices like those seen on Thanksgiving in 2012 when the average price to fill a tank was $3.18 a gallon.

Sixty-nine percent of Tennessee gas stations have gas below $3.25, and the lowest boast regular unleaded gas for $2.95 a gallon. The highest have gas marked at $3.55.

Data provided by AAA show that Tennessee is the 8th least expensive market for gas in the nation. The national average for gas is $3.66 — 16 cents less than a month ago and 26 cents more than one year ago.

For more information on gas prices by county, click here.