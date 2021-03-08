AAA: Gas prices continue to rise across Tennessee

A woman pumps gas at a gas pump at a convenience store in Pittsburgh Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s average gasoline price increased another eight cents over the past week, according to AAA.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Tennessee stands at $2.579 as of Monday, the most expensive daily average since May 2019.

“With refinery utilization at a record low, gasoline supplies tightening, demand modestly increasing and crude prices on the rise, cheap prices are in the rear view mirror for the immediate future,” AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said in a news release.

Johnson City’s average price increased by about eight cents over the past week to $2.576 per gallon.

For the Kingsport-Bristol area, the average price increased by about six cents to $2.542 per gallon.

AAA says the metro areas of Nashville ($2.64), Clarksville ($2.62), and Memphis ($2.62) have the most expensive gas in the state while Knoxville ($2.52), Chattanooga ($2.52), and Kingsport ($2.54) have the cheapest.

Tennessee remains the ninth least expensive market in the nation, AAA reports.

Tennessee Average Gas Price (Regular)

Current: $2.579

Yesterday: $2.574

Week ago: $2.503

Month ago: $2.234

Year ago: $2.168

Johnson City Average Gas Price (Regular)

Current: $2.576

Yesterday: $2.573

Week ago: $2.500

Month ago: $2.254

Year ago: $2.152

Kingsport-Bristol Average Gas Price (Regular)

Current: $2.542

Yesterday: $2.542

Week ago: $2.480

Month ago: $2.239

Year ago: $2.132