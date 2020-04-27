AAA: Average cost of gas in Tenn. down to $1.56 per gallon

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Gas prices are almost $1.07 less per gallon than they were a year ago, according to AAA.

According to a release from AAA, the average cost of gas in Tennessee is $1.56 per gallon and 46% of gas stations in the state have sub-$1.50 prices.

AAA reports prices are down by a 25 cents in the last month across the Volunteer State.

Over the last 61 days, AAA reports gas prices have declined for a nearly 68-cent decrease in price average.

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.26, while the highest 10% are $1.97 in Tennessee.

