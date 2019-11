WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer has run off the road on Interstate 40 in Wilson County near mile marker 239.

Tennessee Highway Patrol tweeted Wednesday that there was an injury when a tractor-trailer exited the roadway on Interstate 40 and subsequently ended up on the train tracks below the interstate.

There is an injury crash involving multiple vehicles on I-40, Wilson County at the 239 mile marker. A tractor trailer has exited the roadway and is on the train tracks below. Use caution as traffic is backed up. Seek alternate route to avoid the area. @THPNashville #I40Challenge pic.twitter.com/OSKFkS0AbY — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) November 27, 2019

The THP Tweet cautioned drivers to use caution when approaching that area of the interstate.

Travelers should seek an alternate route and avoid this area.