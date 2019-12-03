A juvenile escapee placed on the TBI’s Most Wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers, one of the four juvenile escapees from the Juvenile Detention Center in Nashville Saturday night has now been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list.
Caruthers has faced robbery and gun possession charges.
The reward for Caruthers’ capture is $2,500 according to the TBI.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
MORE DETAILS: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/tbi/documents/most-wanted/USTN_CaruthersMetroNashPD.pdf
