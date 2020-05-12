9-year-old lands nearly 80 pound sturgeon on Old Hickory Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 9-year-old boy landed the catch of a lifetime when he caught a nearly 80 pound sturgeon on Old Hickory Lake.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported Coye Price made the catch while fishing with his family on Spencer Creek in 25 feet of water.
Coye was reportedly on a quest to catch a bigger fish than his sisters when he made the epic catch. His sister Caitlin landed a 39.8 pound striper and his other sister Farrah caught a 58 pound blue catfish.
Coye’s strugeon weighed in a 79.8 pounds, according to the TWRA.
The TWRA released information related to sturgeon in Tennessee.
An inhabitant of large rivers and lakes, the lake sturgeon is one of three native sturgeon species found in Tennessee. While they were formerly found in the Cumberland, Mississippi, and Tennessee rivers, lake sturgeon populations have dramatically declined and are listed as endangered in Tennessee. The reasons for the decline over the last century are a combination of over-fishing, habitat loss, and the damming of rivers. Being a bottom feeder, their diet consists mainly of snails, insect larvae, mollusks and crayfish.
Potentially one of the largest and longest living fish in Tennessee, the lake sturgeon is reported to grow to eight feet in length, weigh up to 300 pounds, and live 150 years. Efforts have been underway to restore reproducing populations of this primitive species to Tennessee waters. Since 2000, over 220,000 lake sturgeon have been stocked into the Cumberland River and the upper portion of the Tennessee River.