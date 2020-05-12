9-year-old lands nearly 80 pound sturgeon on Old Hickory Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 9-year-old boy landed the catch of a lifetime when he caught a nearly 80 pound sturgeon on Old Hickory Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported Coye Price made the catch while fishing with his family on Spencer Creek in 25 feet of water.

Coye was reportedly on a quest to catch a bigger fish than his sisters when he made the epic catch. His sister Caitlin landed a 39.8 pound striper and his other sister Farrah caught a 58 pound blue catfish.

Coye’s strugeon weighed in a 79.8 pounds, according to the TWRA.

The TWRA released information related to sturgeon in Tennessee.