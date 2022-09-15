MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An 87-year-old Memphis man is showing he is truly young at heart after he reclaimed his place as the oldest person to paddle down the entire Mississippi River in a canoe.

Dale “Greybeard” Sanders previously held the Guinness World Record in 2015 at 80 years old. On September 8 this year, he did it again in just 87 days.

This is not the first time Sanders has broken records. He also holds records for the oldest person to hike the Appalachian Trail in a single pass, the oldest to hike rim-to-rim-to-rim in the Grand Canyon, and the oldest person to hike the Florida Trail and the Pinhoti Trail.

Filmmakers Zak Rivers, Wilderness Mindset and Barred Spiral Media worked together to document Sanders’ 2,340-mile paddle across the river for a documentary project called “Greybeard: The Man, The Myth, The Mississippi,” which will explore what it takes for him to continue breaking records.

You can keep up with Greybeard’s adventures on his website.

The group plans to premiere the film at the Lookout Wild Film Festival in Tennessee next year. If you would like to help raise money for the documentary, click here.