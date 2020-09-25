85 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A passenger faces a felony drug charge after police say they found 85 pounds of marijuana in two pieces of luggage at Nashville International Airport.

Airport police said a drug dog alerted officers Wednesday afternoon to two bags on a connecting flight from Los Angeles, California to Cleveland, Ohio.

Officers located the owner of the bags, identified in a warrant as Tomisha Hamm. The 20-year-old gave consent to search the luggage, according to police.

(Photo: Doug Kreulen/Nashville International Airport)

Inside of the bags, police said they found several stacks of vacuum-sealed packaging, containing ten plastic bags with marijuana inside, which weighed in at 85 pounds.

When police made the discovery, they said Hamm changed her story and said the bags were not hers.

Tomisha Hamm (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Hamm was arrested at the airport and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a felony drug charge. Her bond was set at $100,000.