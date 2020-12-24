8-year-old boy dies in fire at Tennessee home

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An eight-year-old boy was killed when a fire destroyed his family’s home in Weakley County late Wednesday night.

The McKenzie Fire Department responded around 11 p.m. to a reported fire at the residence on Blooming Grove Road. When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

An eight-year-old boy who was inside the home did not survive, according to the fire department. It was not immediately known if anyone else was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.