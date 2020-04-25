6th Circuit Court of Appeals affirms lower court’s decision blocking Tennessee’s order restricting abortions during the pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday night, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a preliminary injunction granted by a lower court, allowing abortion clinics in Tennessee to continue providing some abortion procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision came after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a state order on April 8 banning all abortion services other than medication abortions, which involve taking pills and are only available until 11 weeks of pregnancy, while leading national medical groups, on the other hand, said that abortion procedures are essential and time-sensitive.

According to a press release from the state’s ACLU chapter, Tennessee is one of eight states where officials have exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to limit abortion access.

In its decision, the court wrote, “The State has never, at any point in this litigation, attempted to support its policy choice with expert or medical evidence. This is unsurprising because, as far as we can tell, every serious medical or public health organization to have considered the issue has said the opposite.”

“This ruling means women in Tennessee can continue to access time-sensitive, essential abortion care. Everybody’s situation is different and people should be able to make their own decisions about continuing or ending a pregnancy in conversation with their loved ones and health providers, without government interference,” said Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, in the release. “We need our politicians to be working to protect the health and safety of our community, not using the pandemic to attempt to ban abortion. We hope with today’s ruling that the governor hears that message loud and clear.”

“We applaud the Sixth Circuit for ensuring that Tennesseans have access to essential abortion care during the current pandemic,” said Corinne Rovetti APRN-BC, co-director of the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health. “Undermining patients’ urgent health care needs during a public health crisis exposes Tennessee politicians’ extreme agenda. Thankfully, the Sixth Circuit did not buy the state’s thinly veiled ploy.”

“I am so grateful the court has reaffirmed that abortion is essential health care. Abortion is time-sensitive and our patients deserve access to the care they need when they need it,” said Ashley Coffield, president, and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi. “Rather than wasting valuable time and resources pushing a political agenda, Gov. Lee should have been focused on expanding access to health care for all Tennesseans.”

“We are so relieved that we can continue seeing patients and providing the essential abortion care they need,” said Rebecca Terrell, executive director of CHOICES Memphis Center for Reproductive Health. “It’s common sense that abortion is time-sensitive and cannot be delayed.”

“This decision sends a clear message to Tennessee: You cannot use a public health crisis to cut off abortion access,” said Nancy Northup, president, and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, in the press release. “In the last month, courts across the country have ruled that states cannot use emergency powers to deny women the right to end a pregnancy. It’s time for states to stop exploiting this pandemic.”

The press release continued that Tennessee also bans the use of telehealth for medication abortion.

This lawsuit was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Tennessee, pro-bono counsel Kramer Levin, and local counsel Barrett Johnston Martin & Garrison, LLC. Plaintiffs in the case are CHOICES Memphis Center for Reproductive Health, Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health, Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, Bristol Regional Women’s Center, and Dr. Kimberly Looney.

