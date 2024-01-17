NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Six people have died as a result of the winter storm that moved across Tennessee.

In an update from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) said of the six deaths, two were reported in Shelby County, one in Hickman County, one in Madison County and two in Washington County.

TEMA said the State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville has been activated at a Level 4 Elevated to support local requests.

“The extremely cold temperatures across the region have increased the demand on the power system. Businesses and the public have been asked to reduce electric power use as much as possible without sacrificing safety. Temperatures are not expected to reach above freezing until at least Thursday,” TEMA said in the report.

