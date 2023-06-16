MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six people are dead and one person is injured after an apparent murder-suicide in Marion County, Tennessee Thursday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Pine Street in Sequatchie.

Marion County deputies and Jasper police officers responded to a shooting call and found the home had been set on fire, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, authorities found the remains of three adults and three children inside the home, according to the TBI. The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately released.

A seventh person who sustained gunshot wounds in the incident was found and taken to a hospital in Chattanooga. Their condition is unknown.

The TBI reported the individual believed to be responsible for the incident is among the deceased.

The bodies of the six people were taken to Nashville for autopsies. The investigation remains active and ongoing.