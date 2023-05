MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tennessee Lottery player in Morristown won $50,000 Wednesday night.

A release from the Tennessee Lottery states that the Powerball ticket was sold at the Little Dandy Market on S Cumberland St.

The winner matched four out of five white balls and hit the red Powerball.

According to the release, no further details will be released until the winner claims the prize.