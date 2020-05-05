$500 reward offered after TWRA begins investigating East Tennessee bear shooting

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A nonprofit is offering a $500 reward for information after a black bear was found shot in Campbell County.

According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, the male black bear was found dead at a garbage facility on Davis Creek Road Friday.

The bear weighed about 400 pounds and had been shot with a high caliber firearm. Shell casings were taken from the scene.

On Saturday, the Tennessee chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation offered a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting the bear.

If anyone has any information regarding the bear’s death, you are asked to call Officer Marlow at (615) 571-4792.