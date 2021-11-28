5 years have passed since the Gatlinburg wildfire that killed 14

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – It has been now five years since the deadly wildfire that ravaged Gatlinburg Tennessee.

The fire burned more than 17,000 acres of land, killed 14 people and damaged more than 2,000 buildings.



(FILE image via TDOT)







Following the devastating fire, there was an outpouring of support from individuals and organizations such as Dolly Parton and News Channel 11, and many more aiming to help the victims of the fire rebuild.

Many homes and businesses that were destroyed during the fire have since been rebuilt and some like the Lodge at Buckberry Creek even decided to expand.