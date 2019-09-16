5-year-old killed in North Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department says the victim of a Saturday evening shooting in North Knoxville has died.

After being transported to the UT Medical Center, the victim, a 5-year-old girl, at the 500 block of Balsam Drive succumbed to her injuries.

KPD says it is now investigating the shooting as an active homicide. No further details have been provided.

ORIGINAL STORY:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KPD investigating a shooting from Saturday night that left one victim hospitalized.

Around 8:53, officers responded to the 500 block of Balsam Drive for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found one victim and transported them to UT Medical Center.

The shooting is being investigated by the KPD Violen Crimes Unit.

There’s no additional information at this time; we will update you as we learn more.