SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 5-year-old boy died after he was shot at a park in Middle Tennessee on Monday.

The shooting, which authorities believe to be accidental, happened near the basketball courts at Lee Victory Recreational Park at 7:20 p.m.

The child was pronounced dead at the TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center.

Authorities recovered the gun believed to have been involved in the shooting at the park.

The name of the victim will not be released until all family members have been notified.

Smyrna mayor Mary Esther Reed asked residents to “please keep the family and our emergency services personnel in your thoughts and prayers.”

While police believe this was an accidental shooting, the investigation is still ongoing.